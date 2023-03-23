Egypt Discusses Joint Cooperation With WB

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El Sayed Al Qusseir met on Wednesday with Meskerem Burhan, the Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa for Sustainable Development Groups at the World Bank and her accompanying delegation.

They discussed aspects of cooperation between the Ministry and the World Bank as well as the comprehensive sustainable development program.

The minister hailed cooperation between the ministry and the World Bank which contributed 500 million dollars to the Ministry's food budget in the aftermath of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Burhan reaffirmed support to Egypt's agriculture sector following the worsening food crisis in the world.