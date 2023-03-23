Egypt Discusses Joint Cooperation With WB

22 March 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El Sayed Al Qusseir met on Wednesday with Meskerem Burhan, the Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa for Sustainable Development Groups at the World Bank and her accompanying delegation.

They discussed aspects of cooperation between the Ministry and the World Bank as well as the comprehensive sustainable development program.

The minister hailed cooperation between the ministry and the World Bank which contributed 500 million dollars to the Ministry's food budget in the aftermath of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Burhan reaffirmed support to Egypt's agriculture sector following the worsening food crisis in the world.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.