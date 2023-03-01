Egypt: Mashat - Implementing Several Projects for Green Transition

International Cooperation Minister Rania Mashat has underlined continued efforts with multilateral and bilateral development partners for promoting transition to green economy and circular economy, thus bolstering sustainable and comprehensive development.

She made the remarks on Wednesday while commenting on the World Bank's approval to extend dlrs 9.13 million grant from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) to expand the scope of the Greater Cairo Air Pollution Management and Climate Change Project to include health and electronic waste.

The project aimed at focusing on reducing vehicle emissions, improving the management of solid waste, and confronting climate change and air pollution.

She said expanding the Greater Cairo Air Pollution Management and Climate Change Project falls within the government's commitment to green transition depending on innovative methods to enhance the management of electronic and healthcare waste, primarily taking into account the health of citizens.

The project's development will support Egypt's climate strategy 2050 by creating a regulatory environment with data-driven decisions and awareness about waste management and recycling, she added.

"We are committed to supporting Egypt's broader environmental preservation efforts," said Marina Wes, World Bank Country Director for Egypt, Yemen, and Djibouti. "This project is also in line with our upcoming Country Partnership Framework with Egypt for FY 23-27, which puts people at the center of its strategy, and aims to support the country's efforts to improve climate resilience while greening the economy."

The project expansion aims to achieve its goal through supporting the country's national action plan on the unintentional persistent organic pollutants, with special focus on strengthening the regulatory framework, data collection, management and monitoring, awareness raising, safe handling capacity and sector capacity of management of special types of waste and recycling.