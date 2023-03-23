Liberia: EPA to Build Great Wall

...To Stop Sea Erosion in WestPoint

It seems that the issue of long-running and unending trouble of sea erosion in the Township of West Point has claimed the attention of concerned Stakeholders in Liberia.

This is so because, the Deputy Director-General at the Environmental Protection Agency, (EPA) has assured Residents of West Point that the EPA is anticipating the construction of a coastal defense system to prevent sea erosion in the Township.

Randolph Dogbayou made the assertions recently in the Township of West Point.

Dogbayou mentioned that when President George M. Weah assumed the Country's Leadership, sea erosion became a major concern to the government.

According to him, the Government of Liberia, through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) conducted a study in 2018.

The Deputy Director-General furthered that the Government of Liberia has hired a construction firm from the Netherlands to identify the Coastal Data.

He stressed that the study revealed that in seven years' time, sea erosion will have a devastating effect on the Township.

The Deputy Director-General noted that in 2020, the Green Climate Fund approved the amount of US$17.2 Million for the construction of the coastal defense.

"The overall spending from the government of Liberia was US$6.7 Million of tax-payers money for the coastline," he stressed.