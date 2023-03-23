ArcelorMittal is investing thousands of dollars to construct decent play parks in a number of host communities close to its mining and logistics operations.

Frank Diggs Town in Grand Bassa, Zoweinta in Bong, and Yekepa Camp #4 in Nimba will see new playgrounds dedicated at the end of April 2023.

It was during one of the recent groundbreaking ceremonies in Zoweinta Town, Bong County that Representative Albert Hills spoke highly of the project and its benefit to chicken in the communities.

Said Rep Hills: "The recreational center is a great relief to our children because many at times some of them when they travel and see these things in other communities they feel bad and think that society don't have time for them and they also feel that they have been left behind"

"I personally want to extend my thanks and appreciation to ArcelorMittal-Liberia family for this recreation center project that will put smile on the faces of our children" he added.

The Bong District #1 Representative urged constituents to be a part of this process because, "This recreational center will encourage those of us whose kids are not going to school to now begin going to school with their friends because the school and the facility will now be more attractive".

The play park will be constructed on the campuses of the Nyofarkollie Elementary and Junior High School on the outskirts of the town.

Rep. Hills, Jr. however appealed to ArcelorMittal to see if the project can go across all districts in Bong County so as to put smile on the faces of our kids and future leaders.

Before his comments, ArcelorMittal Liberia Community Relations Officer for Nimba--Hilton Gontor said he's of the strongest conviction that the playground will inspire joy and unity among children.

"We strongly believe that this recreation center will bring happiness to our children and the people of this community because Arcelormittal as an institution is committed to transforming tomorrow".

He continued, "Without much I do we just want to leave a word with the people of district #1 and Zoweinta. No development is a development when it is not sustained.

We are not putting this recreational center here because Zoweinta is beautiful.

We are putting this recreational center here because it is an entitlement to the people of Zoweinta since they are supporting our operations".

The ArcelorMittal community relations officer disclosed the playgrounds will be fenced with solar lights installed to permit nighttime recreation for by dozens of children.