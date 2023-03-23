Gambia: GPA Found Formula in GFF 2nd Division League

22 March 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) seem to have their blueprint in the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Second Division League tournament following their relegation from the First Division League last year.

The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) defeated Bombada 2-0 during a match played at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum.

The Ferry Boys have now collected their fifth win of the season, while the Brikama-based team suffered their fifth defeat of the league.

GPA under the guidance of Coach Ebou Jarra overall collected five wins, five draws and suffered 2 defeats in 12 matches.

The win move GPA to 5th position with 20 points while Bombada occupy 14th position with 11 points.

Immigration beat B4U Kiang West 1-0 away to the Soma Mini Stadium.

The result put Immigration at 6th position with 20 points while B4U Kiang West sit 16th position with 10 points.

Kuteh Jumbulu defeated Jarra West 3-0 on Monday.

The win maintains Kuteh Jumbulu at 18th position with 8 points, one point behind Jarra West who occupy 17th position with 9 points.

In the earlier result on Saturday:

B.K. Milan 1-0 Gunjur United

BST Galaxy 0-0 Elite United

On Friday

Medical 3-2 Young Africans 3-2

Tallinding United 5-1 Latrikunda United

Kanifing East 2-0 TMT

Hart FC 1-1 Jam City

