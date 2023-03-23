Gambia: Ensuring Water in Greater Banjul Area!

opinion

Clean wateris everything and without it, there is no life. Around the globe, communities continue to grapple with water shortage on a daily basis.

Therefore, ensuring quality and clean water supply has become a concern to policymakers, who are working tirelessly to address the issue. It is a well established fact that clean water is good for our health.

Despite improvements in recent decades, access to good quality drinking water remains a critical issue. It was reported in yesterday's edition of The Point that the Government of The Gambia and the French Development Agency (FDA) have signed a Ꞓ15.5 million funding agreement to reduce the fiscal deficit and increase the country's water supply. Out of the funding amount, Ꞓ12.5 million is allocated as an additional grant for water supply within the Greater Banjul Area.

Health experts estimate that almost 10% of the population in the world still lack clean and improved drinking water sources. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future.

In fact, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 6, which are an urgent call for action by all countries - developed and developing - in a global partnership, talks about clean water and sanitation for all'.

This goal is committing countries to work towards ensuring clean water and sanitation for all. The goal is to ensure clean water for all by 2030, while also reducing pollution, eliminating dumping and minimising release of hazardous chemicals and materials into the air.

It is no hidden secret that even going round the Greater Banjul Area, there exist some neighborhoods that still lack clean and accessible water supply. These challenges do not only concern authorities, but even international partners committed to the improvement of life and livelihoods.

Suffice it to state here that The Gambia and France continue to enjoy fruitful cooperation based on mutual trust and solidarity. This cooperation, which spanned years, is paying dividends as seen in the improvements of life and livelihoods in the country.

What is even gratifying to note is that the Gambia government has benefited from numerous support of the French government, which include budget support.

The project would not only boost households, but also contribute greatly towards the implementation of the National Development Plan (NDP).

The Gambia in the past has received a series of support from France since the advent of the current democratic transition. For this, we commend the government of France for the foresight and their commitment in broadening the existing cooperation.