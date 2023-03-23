Gambia: Falcons Extend Lead in GFF 1st Division League

Falcons FC have extended their lead at the top of the table standing in the Gambia Football Federation First Division League following their win during their week-13 fixture played on Monday.

Falcons defeated Wallidan 1-0 during a game played at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium.

Bubacarr Camara scored the only goal of the match to help Falcons collect the maximum points.

The win extends Falcons lead at the top of the summit with 28 points, while Wallidan sit 4th position with 19 points.

Real de Banjul were held to a goalless draw by Steve Biko during a game played at the Bakau Mini Stadium.

Real de Banjul maintain 2nd position with 23 points while Steve Biko occupy 5th position with 18 points.

Marimoo Pakfood defeated the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) 3-2 during a game played at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum.

The Manjai-based team now collected their seventh draw of the season, while the Army Boys suffered their fourth defeat of the league.

The result put Marimoo Pakfood at 3rd position with 22 points, while GAF dropped to 6th position with 18 points.

Greater Tomorrow held Gamtel to a barren goalless draw during a match played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

The result maintains Greater Tomorrow at 16th position with 8 points, while Gamtel occupy 10th position with 16 points.

In the earlier result on Sunday:

Samger 0-2 Team Rhino

Hawks 1-1 PSV Wellingara

