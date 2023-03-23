Gambia: Flamemins, Football Hero Share Spoils in KM 3rd Tier

Flamemins FC and Football Hero FC recently shared spoils in the 2023 Kanifing Municipality Regional Third Division League campaign.

Flamemins and the Football Hero drew goalless in a tightly-contested match played at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium.

RG New Jeshwang also drew goalless against Universal Sporting Boys at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai Kunda.

Blue Stars drew 2-2 with Bakau Komani at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium.

The winner for the 2023 Kanifing Municipality Regional Third Division League will play against teams from Banjul and West Coast Region in the 2023 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Third Division League triangular qualifiers.