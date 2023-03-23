Gambia: Flamemins, Football Hero Share Spoils in KM 3rd Tier

22 March 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Flamemins FC and Football Hero FC recently shared spoils in the 2023 Kanifing Municipality Regional Third Division League campaign.

Flamemins and the Football Hero drew goalless in a tightly-contested match played at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium.

RG New Jeshwang also drew goalless against Universal Sporting Boys at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai Kunda.

Blue Stars drew 2-2 with Bakau Komani at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium.

The winner for the 2023 Kanifing Municipality Regional Third Division League will play against teams from Banjul and West Coast Region in the 2023 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Third Division League triangular qualifiers.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.