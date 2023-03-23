Gambia: TAKE-M Transformation Stages Spelling Bee for Schools Across West Coast

TAKE-M Transformation Organisation, a non-profit educational organisation on Saturday held a Spelling Bee for schools across the West Coast Region.

Since its inception 2015, the organisation led by Tunde Muyi Ogundimu, has been working towards promoting a culture of reading, writing and knowledge-seeking through spelling and other extracurricular programmes.

The talent contest attracted participants from dozens of schools in what is believed to be a keenly contested event. It was graced by parents, educationists, students and a cross section of the community.

Deputising for Education Director for Region 2, Landing S.B. Sannoh, expressed delight to be associated with the event, assuring that no one is a loser in the contest

He thanked the organisers for dedicating their time to represent their various schools, further highlighting the importance of such talent show.

One of the judges, Abdoulie Bondi, a retired principal education officer now on contract at the education directorate of region 2, said the Spelling Bee contest is another way of supporting children to improve on their spellings.

"We know when you do written exercise. It calls for correct spelling and even correct pronunciation but more so on the spelling aspect. So, it is definitely going to support children to improve upon their spelling of words when they are doing their writing exercise."

The initiative, he added, would go a long way in helping the children as the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) looks for quality in everything.

"So, trying to get quality, we need things that we need to put on board, such as spelling bees."

Bondi equally urged stakeholders and partners, including education officials, parents and entities to be supporting such initiatives, which he said, would ensure quality and bring out potential.

For his part, Tunde Muyi Ogundimu, chief executive officer (CEO) and founder of TAKE-M Transformation Organisation, urged schools to help and encourage students showcase their talents, which he said, is not happening as it should have been.

He expressed optimism that other schools would draw inspiration from such initiatives. "To those who made the event a success, I thank you for helping education in the quality."