Gambia: Banjul-UDP Announces Low Key Nomination Due to Ramadan, Lent

As political parties and some independent candidates have already filed their nomination to the country's Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) ahead of the much anticipated Local Government Election, the UDP Banjul Branch has announced it is going for a low key nomination ceremony for its councillors with respect to Ramadan and Lent.

The UDP Banjul Branch under the stewardship of Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe wishes to inform the general public that the nomination of their councillors will be organised in a low key event in observance of Lent and Ramadan," Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe said in a statement.

The Banjul City Council (BCC) Mayor added: "Any inconveniences caused by this change of approach are highly regretted. We take this opportunity to thank everyone for the good wishes and to remind all to come out in their numbers and vote for our councillors on the day of the elections which will be April 15th. We wish all a very pleasant Easter and Ramadan in advance."

The BCC Mayor who was further contacted for comments, said: "This change is necessitated because Ramadan is coming. As much as we want people to come out and celebrate with our winning candidates, we also need to understand that we will likely be in Ramadan. Therefore, in respect of this Holy Month, we decided to do our nomination in a law key."

"However, I want to assure you all that the UDP will win by landslide in the coming elections in Banjul and other places within the country. The unprecedented development my team under my leadership brought to Banjul is uncounted and it speaks for itself. We have now repositioned BCC to be at its best in terms of revenue mobilisation, administrative wise among a host of others."

