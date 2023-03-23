Gambia: DLEAG, Soma Talent Promotion Hold Outreach On Illicit Drug Abuse

In Soma, Jarra West, Lower River Region, The Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia (DLEAG) in partnership with Soma Talent Promotion over the weekend held a day's sensitisation programme on illicit drug abuse.

The event is designed to amplify the country's continued fight against illicit drug abuse and trafficking especially among youths.

Welcoming the gathering, Alhagie Sarr, DLEAG acting regional commissioner in LRR, called for concerted efforts in the fight against illicit drug abuse and trafficking.

Alhagie Yahya Jarjusey, chief of Jarra West, welcomed the initiative by DLEAG, saying creating awareness on drug abuse is one of the best ways to combat illicit drug abuse and trafficking in society.

Jarra West chief called on all and Sundry to support DLEAG in the fight to end the menace in 'our communities.'

Also speaking, Dawda Sanyang from DLEAG headquarters, deliberated on the effects of illicit drug abuse on society and particularly on youths.

He, however, highlighted the need for concerted efforts in the fight against illicit substances in the country.

Lamin K. Jobarteh also from DLEAG headquarters, reminded participants of the legal implications of illicit drug abuse and trafficking.

He thus advised young people to shun illicit substance abuse and its related activities.

Adama Bah DLEAG regional DDR officer for LRR, called for unity and steadfastness in the battle against illicit substance abuse and trafficking.

"The war against illicit drugs cannot be won without all of us coming together and help the DLEAG. Illicit drugs abuse affects all of us directly or indirectly in our communities."

TAKE-M Transformation stages spelling bee for schools across West Coast

FAO, partners present lab worth D84M to NEA