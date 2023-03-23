Mali/Gambia: Scorpions Embrace 1st Training Session Ahead of Mali AFCON Clash

22 March 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team on Tuesday held their first training session prior to their 2024 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match away to Mali on 24th March 2023.

The Scorpions will use the upcoming days to prepare themselves fit enough for their crunch clash with the Eagles.

Coach Tom Saintfiet will be hoping to assemble a formidable team against the Malians to secure the vital three points.

A defeat against Mali may dash The Gambia's chances of qualifying for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Scorpions currently sit 3rd place in Group G of the continent's bi-annual biggest football showpiece qualifiers with 3 points in two group outings.

Meanwhile, The Gambia made their debut in the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 but slipped to Cameroon 2-0 in their quarter-final match.

