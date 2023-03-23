Liberia: GVL Wins Most Supportive Organization Award

Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) Inc. has won the Most Supportive Corporate Organization of the Year category in season 4 of the Liberty Young Achievers Award.

According to a press release, the award cited GVL's numerous contributions toward community development and livelihood improvement in Liberia.

The Liberty Young Achievers is a registered socio-cultural development project designed to celebrate and reward the young achievers of Liberia, who are significant and outstanding in their chosen fields.

Golden Veroleum Liberia was nominated along with ten other corporate organizations.

The release disclosed that nominations were through general public submissions, followed by a review and background checks.

It added that a team of respected panelists exercised their expert judgment to choose the winner in each category.

"The panel cited the construction of housing for workers, support of of the educational needs of both GVL employee's dependents and children from the surrounding communities," the release said.

It further cited free health care, rehabilitation and construction of community roads, the provision of USD$100,000 annually for scholarships, and the provision of safe drinking water as among the basis for selecting GVL for the award.

According to GVL, it currently allocates over US$200,000 under its GVL Educational Support (GES) program to rehabilitate schools.

It detailed that the money is also meant to provide teaching and learning materials, pay the stipends of volunteer teachers, and US$100,000 for scholarships to students studying agriculture, science-related courses, health, and engineering, among others.

"GVL strongly values this recognition and remains committed to improving the livelihoods and well-being of its employees and host communities," the release said.