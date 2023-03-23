Liberia: Charloe Musu's Autopsy Out

--Police cite excessive bleeding from multiple stabbing

Police authorities in Monrovia have released a provisional autopsy report surrounding Charloe Musu's brutal murder, blaming extensive bleeding caused by multiple stabbings.

The late Charloe, daughter of Liberia's former Chief Justice Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott, was gruesomely murdered when alleged armed criminals invaded their Brewerville residence on 22 February 2023.

Following Charloe's brutal murder, Liberia's former Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) chair, Cllr. Jerome Verdier alleged that Monrovia Mayor and ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Secretary General Jefferson T. Koijee ordered Monrovia City Police Officer Varlee Telleh to attack the former Chief Justice.

But Koijee and Telleh denied having any links to the attack against Cllr. Scott and her daughter Charloe's murder.

As part of the Liberia National Police (LNP) investigation into the incident, it said it has conducted an autopsy on the remains of the deceased.

The Government of Liberia (GOL) through the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) and the LNP, late Monday evening announced the post-mortem examination on the remains of Charloe. The deceased was a student of the privately-run Starz Technology Institute (STARZ College) in Sinkor.

The authorities said the post-mortem examination was done in autopsies, and toxicology samples were taken from the body of the 24-year-old to be analysed to fully establish the actual cause of her death.

The authorities have vowed to bring the alleged perpetrator to justice.

They reported Tuesday, 21 March that the postmortem examination was held at the ST. Moses Funeral Parlor, along the Japan Freeway.

The authorities indicated that it was witnessed by the deceased's family members, human rights advocates, and law enforcement officers.

Dr. Benedict B. Kolee told the NewDawn newspaper that the autopsy carried out on the late Charloe's remains revealed that she died of severe exsanguination or a massive loss of blood.

He also cited secondary to severe hemothorax chest trauma, which is associated with a collapse in the left lung, after excess blood clotting defects.

Dr. Kolee explained that the deceased suffered chest abdominal, intercostal artery, and massive left hemothoraces.

"She drained most of her blood out, and that bleeding came mostly below the rib, [which] caused the blood inside the chest," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"You know she was stabbed multiple times, and so much blood inside the chest, caused the death," he continued.

"That is [what] we have gathered from the preliminary results of the autopsy, with all of the needed evidence we need," Dr. Kolee added.

According to him, at least 20 persons witnessed the autopsy, saying it was an open one to determine the scientific cause of her death.

The Pathologist works for the Merck Foundation and has performed over 200 autopsies in Liberia.

He spearheaded the autopsy on the remains of the late Princess Cooper who was found lying unconscious in the FAWAZ building materials store along the ELWA Junction, and later pronounced dead in March of 2022.

For his part, Police Spokesman Moses Carter urged for calm in the proceeding of the autopsy on the body of the late Charloe Musu.

Carter said the LNP will do all in its power to bring the perpetrator to justice.