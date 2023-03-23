Liberia: First Lady Identifies With Schools, Orphanage

(Monrovia- March 21, 2023) At least two schools and an orphanage in Montserrado and Margibi Counties have benefited from a consignment of chairs, desks, bunk beds, and mattresses donated by the Office of First Lady Clar M. Weah.

The First Lady's Office recently provided a total of 100 chairs and desks to the Heritage Christian Academy and Precious Gift International School located in Central Monrovia's communities of Slipway and Clay Street.

In Margibi County, the Peter Sayklon Orphanage, situated on Bong Mines Highway on the outskirts of Kakata, received over 50 bunk beds and mattresses.

During separate presentations, staffers of the office said the donations were in response to the dire need for such support at many underprivileged schools and orphanages.

Social Services Coordinator, Kayea Dorbor and Protocol Officer Joe Stevenson Morris noted that the First Lady cares about the plights of underprivileged Liberians and has always intervened in ways that bring immediate relief.

Kayea and Joe disclosed that the donation will boost conducive learning conditions and the overall well-being of children at the respective schools and orphanages.

The donation is not the first of its kind.

As Mother of the Nation, Mrs. Weah continues to reach out and identify with the less fortunate people of Liberia through her office and foundation, Clar Hope Foundation.