Ghana: 3rd Batch of Black Satellites to Commence Camp Today

The third batch of Black Satellites players are to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram at 1pm today for training and screening, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced.

This, according to the GFA, forms part of the national exercise to grant equal opportunities to players to justify their inclusion in the team.

Coach Samuel Boadu has already assessed two different batches as his technical team continues to look at players to form the nucleus of the Black Satellites.

The players invited include Edwin Akazee, Seidu Abdulai Zakaria, Fuseini Hamza, Alale Samuel, Abdul Rahid Ibrahim, Bentil Duah, Nantomah Abdulai Habib, Christodia Kwesi Acquah, Gabriel Asampana, Adam Issah and Dennis Appiah.

Others are Issah Mohammed, Albert Yeboah, Israel Amewu, Brideford Agyeibi, Zakaria Adams, Fuseini Malik, Collins Boah, Emmanuel Anokye, Shaibu Adam, Yakubu Sayibu and Hardi Toufick.

The rest are Prosper Gamel, Apiga Baba, Ebrahim Rabiu, Sampson Odametten, Kwame Junior Sosu, Kelvin Appiah, Sule Abdella, Kwabena Kubat and David Okine.