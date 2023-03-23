Ghana: Veep, Ex-Presmahama, Others Attend New Yagbonwura'senskinmentin Damongo

Damongo — The Paramount Chief of Tuluwe Traditional area, TuluwewuraAmone- BafeSoaleMbema was yesterday enskinned as the new Yagbonwura of Gonja Traditional Area in the Savannah Region with the skin name Bii-KunutoSoaleMbemaI.

His successful enskinment came about following the performance of the late YagbonwuraSulemanaJakpaTuntumbaBoresa's funeral three weeks ago.

The new Yagbonwura was born some 69 years ago to Kalankacha-wuraMbema.

He was appointed to Jakpa-SerewuraMadoji of the Tuluwe Tradition Area, Taman-KlanwuraMufumba, KanchenakowuraBorenyi, BundawuraAmatianye and Tuluwewura all in the Gonja Traditional area.

Gonja Kingdom is the Yagbon Skin which is revered by the people of the Gonja Kingdom and it covers the land mass of 16 percent of Ghana and over 53 percent of the Northern Region.

The occupant of the Yagbonskin is the Yagbonwura and the paramount chiefs that head the divisions refer to the Yagbonwura as their father.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, speaking at the outdooring ceremony of the Yagbonwura said they were one people no matter the tribe one belongs to in the north.

He said the only enemy they had to fight was poverty, hence the need for them to unite as one people.

Dr Bawumia added that the creation of Savannah Region carved out of the then Northern Region was to speed up development in the GonjaTraditional Area.

"A number of developmental projects and interventions have been undertaken following the creation of the region,"he added.

He described the late Yagbonwura as "humble, peace loving and a tolerant person" and asked the new Yagbonwura to emulate him.

The Vice President assured the new Yagbonwura of the government's support to resolve all chieftaincy issues in the Gonja TraditionalArea.

"Government is committed to seeing to it that chieftaincy issues are resolved in this country," he added.

He, however, appealed to the people of Gonja Traditional area to continue maintaining peace in the area.

The Vice President led the government delegation to the outdooring ceremony of the Yagabonwurawhich included the Minister of the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery;Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor; Minister of Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Asamoah Boateng; the Northern Regional Minister, AlhajiShaniAlhassanShaibu and other party officials of the NPP.

Former President,Mr John Dramani Mahama,who graced the occasion was also accompanied by former Ministers under the National Democratic Congress and some party officials.