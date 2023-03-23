Ghana: Ben Ayiku Files Nomination to Contest Ledzokuku Parliamentary Primaries

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ledzokuku Constituency in the Greater Accra Region , Benjamin Narteh Ayiku, has filed his nomination forms to contest the May 13 National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries.

He was accompanied by his campaign team, ward coordinators, Assembly members and branch executives from almost all the branches of the partyin the constituency to submit his nomination form and other relevant documents to the Ledzokuku Constituency NDC Director of Elections, Frank Nii Dua and the elections committee led by Esther Botchway.

He was the first candidate to file in the constituency.

Addressing the gathering after filing his nomination, Mr Ayiku advised his supporters, sympathisers and well-wishers against offensive language, since that had the tendency to divide the party.

He noted that politics was about numbers and it was important to use accommodating words to win the hearts of people rather than using abusive language and cautioned against a fragmented front which would derail the fortunes of the NDC in the 2024 elections.

"I will continue to work with the branch executives to intensify my contribution to the socio-economic growth and development of Ledzokuku to make the NDC more formidable, focused and vigilant to win the parliamentary and presidential elections in2024 and beyond.

"I advise members, supporters, faithful and well-wishers of the NDC to start creating awareness, sensitising and educating their relatives and friends, about the proposed voters' registration exercise by the EC, so that all youth and adultswho do not have the voters ID card can register and acquire the card to vote for him and former President John Mahama when the registration date is announced by the Electoral Commission," Mr Ayiku said.

MrAyiku is a philanthropist, a Presiding Elder and the first MP for the constituency whose party is not in government but has worked assiduously to the admiration of all.