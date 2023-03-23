Ghana: Black Bombers Coach Gets IBA Appointment

The Head Coach of Ghana's national boxing team, the Black Bombers, Mr Ofori Asare has been appointed to serve on the coaches committee of the International Boxing Association (IBA).

A letter dated March 14, 2023 and signed by Mr Umar Kremlev,President of IBA confirmed the appointment of the experienced 3-Star Ghanaian boxing trainer.

"On behalf of the IBA Board of Directors, I would like to confirm your appointment to serve

as a Member of the IBA Coaches Committee."

"I am extremely confident that with yoursubject knowledge and experience, you will make a significant contribution to the successof this important technical committee," the letter said.

The IBA President welcomedCoach Asare to the team and looked forward toworking with him for the greater good of IBA and the global boxing community.

Meanwhile, Coach Asare has accepted the appointment and expressed his gratitude to the IBA Board of Directors for the appointment.

In his view, it was a reward for hardwork and recognition of his good works towards the development and promotion of the sport across the world.

"I am grateful to all the people I work with because I have come this far because of the cooperation I enjoy from them. I hope to work harder to contribute to make the sport bigger."

Speaking to the Times Sports, Coach Asare said his hope was to see the new role as motivation to the boxers they train and other young coaches coming up; to aspire to reach the very top of their respective careers.