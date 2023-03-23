Ghana: Adukrom Chiefs, Residents Sensitised to Earthquake Safety Measures

Traditional rulers and residents of Adukrom in the Eastern Region have been advised to pay attention to earthquake safety measures to reduce the impact of any disaster.

According to Nicholas Opoku, a Seismologist and Head of Earthquake Monitoring Division at the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA), it was necessary that Ghanaians understand the earthquakes and other disasters which could happen so that safety precautions were fully adhered to should it happen.

As a disaster that could not be predicted, he said sensitisation was key to ensuring the protection of lives and property.

He was speaking at a sensitisation programme on earthquake and disasters held at Adukrom on Saturday.

The event, which formed part of the celebration of the Akwasidae Festival, was undertaken by the GGSA to enlighten residents and the general public on earthquakes and other disasters which fall within their domain.

The sensitisation involved deliberations on EQG-11, a technological device that detects earthquakes and tremors.

Mr Opoku said the EQG-II was donated to the GGSA and NADMO by the Challenge Company of Japan. It provides timely information on earthquake.

He noted that the EQG-II was able to detect seismic and sends out alarm for quick evacuation of people and movable objects within the catchment area.

He said at the same time, a control signal was sent to the elevator and equipment to enable an emergency stop.

The device, he stated, was built with specialised software that distinguishes between earthquake and normal noise generated close to the device to prevent it from issuing erroneous alarms.

"This device can display the seismic intensity of each observation point on the map at real-time. Control signals of this device can be issued to shut down chemical plants, nuclear facilities beforehand. This device can save people's life and infrastructure," Mr Opoku added.

He revealed that the device had been installed within the Greater Accra Region, saying areas such as Weija in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality, Peduase, Legon, Ayi Mensah were earthquake-prone zones.

He said strategic offices such as Parliament, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Jubilee House, University of Ghana, GGSA, among others had the device installed for monitoring and quick response when need be.

The Chief of Adukrom, Nana Otutu Ababio V, commended the GGSA for the initiative, saying it was timely and important.

The Adukromhene stated that in the wake of recent happenings in Turkey and reports of earth tremors in parts of Accra, it had become necessary for all Ghanaians to be equipped with knowledge about such occurrences.

He appealed to the government to take the necessary steps to ensure that in the event an earthquake occurred in the country, the impact would not be as devastating and widespread as seen in Syria and Turkey.