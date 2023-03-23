Nigeria: Fight Against Hard Drugs - Terminal Operators Assure NDLEA of Support

The chairman, Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Princess Vicky Haastrup, has assured the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), of the association's support in the fight against importation and use of illicit drugs in the country.

Haastrup gave the assurance when NDLEA Commander, Apapa Special Area Command, Udotong Noah, paid a courtesy call on her, over the weekend.

The STOAN Chairman who said drug abuse in the country is becoming increasingly worrisome especially among youths, said.

NDLEA must be supported by all well-meaning stakeholders in its effort to curtail illicit production, importation, exportation, sale and trafficking of psychoactive substances.

Haastrup particularly commended the Apapa Special Area Command for its vigilance at the nation's seaports to ensure that illicit drugs imported by unscrupulous elements do not find their way into the society.

She advocated further enlightenment of port users, truck drivers and motor boys on the dangers of drugs and substance abuse, which she said has ruined many lives and led to catastrophic effects in many homes.

"The task of making Nigeria drug-free is the responsibility of all Nigerians. NDLEA is doing a lot of work to stop the importation and exportation of illicit drugs in Nigeria. The agency has also done very well to curtail the abuse of drugs by Nigerians especially the youths.

at the corporate and individual levels, must therefore join hands with NDLEA to put a decisive end to this dangerous menace.

"The NDLEA Apapa Special Area Command particularly deserves commendation for its commitment to the anti-drug war. I want to assure you that all terminal operators will continue to support you and the Nigeria Customs Service to intercept illicit importation into Nigeria. We will not allow unscrupulous elements to use our ports as gateways for their illicit trade," Haastrup said.

The NDLEA Commander, Apapa Special Area Command, Udotong Noah, said his visit to the association was to solicit the support of terminal operators in fighting illicit drug importation and abuse around the port area.