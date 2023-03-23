Liberia: 'A Great and Selfless Son of Lofa County in John Namayan Death Is a Big Blow to Lofa'

Monrovia — Lofa County Senator Steve Amadu Zargo is still heartbroken following the passing of his Kingsman Atty. John Namayan died in a tragic motor accident in Salala on the Gbarnga highway on February 23, 2023.

Atty. Namayan born on August 4, 1965 in Lofa County, tragically lost his life on February 23rd while on his way to Monrovia on the Salala Gbarnga highway in a motor accident when a police jeep ran into a taxi where the late John Namayan was involved commuting his way to Monrovia.

Gizzie K. Kollie, the nephew of the deceased, said when they received the news about the accident, they hurried to the scene and were told their relative was taken to a health center in Kakata and upon searching two facilities while in Kakata, they could not locate their uncle.

Senator Steve Zargo in his tribute on Friday, March 17, at the funeral service of the late Atty. Namayan held at the Harvest Continental Church in Sinkor, expressed his deep sorrow, saying, "Atty. John Namayan was a great son of Lofa County, a selfless person, and very generous towards the betterment of Lofa County."

He said the deceased presence was always felt whenever he was around, adding that his death is shocking but will always be remembered as we remain committed to identifying with his family as Caucus of Lofa.

The Liberia Immigration Service where the deceased worked, making their tribute and laying a wreath on the mortal remains of their former Deputy commissioner, expressed sympathy to the bereaved family for the loss.

For their part, the class of 2018, Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, the University of Liberia where the deceased was a member, in their tribute, expressed sympathy on behalf of the Royal Class for the selfless life lived of their former colleague.