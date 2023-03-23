Liberia Women Forum Urges Women to Turn Out in Huge Number to Register and Vote

Monrovia — The Liberian Women Forum (LWF), a non-governmental organization responsible to seek the welfare of women, has urged women to come out and get their Voter Identification Card in order to elect credible leaders in the October legislative and presidential elections.

LWF, in a statement quoting its president, Madam Kadi Porte, described apathy in the collection of Voter Identification Card as a threat to the sustenance of good governance in the country.

Madam Porte noted that the declining interest of Liberians, particularly women, in the electoral process had become a source of concern with LWF, especially as Liberia prepares for this year's elections.

"I want to remind all l women and our girls of voting age to make use of the process and turn out in huge number to decide the next group of leaders," Madam Porte said.

She, however, called on the public and the staff of the National Elections Commission (NEC) to make accommodations for pregnant women, physically-challenged women, and elderly women during voter registration and the elections.

"There are pregnant and elderly women in every community in Liberia and we are calling on the NEC and the general public to prioritize those women that need help during this process. Even sick women and mothers of young babies also need to be assisted during the the entire electoral process."

Madam Porte frowned on all forms of electoral violence and called on women to join the LWF in preventing violence in the coming elections.

"We as women in Liberia need to keep an eye on our young children. We shouldn't allow politicians to use our kids to cause any problem during this election period in Liberia," she added.

The LWF head also encouraged women to increase their participation in the political arena in the country. According to her, women's participation in politics can help break cultural and societal barriers which in turn will reduce violence and discrimination against women. "Their participation can also help to reduce illiteracy amongst women", she averred.