Africa: WHO Announces New Director of the Global Malaria Programme

press release

WHO is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Daniel Ngamije Madandi, MD, MPH as Director of the Global Malaria Programme, effective 8 April 2023.

Dr Ngamije served as the Rwandan Minister of Health from February 2020 to November 2022. During this time, he led the development and execution of the Health Sector Strategic Plan as well as the development and implementation of the COVID-19 comprehensive response plan.

In a previous role (2018-2019), Dr Ngamije served as the National Programme Officer for Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in the WHO Rwanda country office, based in Kigali. Before that, he spent 10 years (2007-2017) coordinating, for the Rwandan Ministry of Health, the mobilization of resources and implementation of projects funded by multilateral and bilateral partners through the Single Project Implementation Unit (SPIU). Between 2005 and 2007, he coordinated Rwanda's National Malaria Control Programme.

Dr Ngamije is the former Co-chair of the Pandemic Fund, a collaborative partnership that finances critical investments to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response capacities at national, regional and global levels, with a focus on low- and middle-income countries. He is also a member of the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB), an independent monitoring and accountability body to ensure preparedness for global health crises.