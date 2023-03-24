Liberia: Rep. Kolubah's Supporters Clash With CDcians

Several supporters of District number ten representative Yekeh Kolubah and some members of the Congress for Democratic Change on late Thursday resulted in stone throwing and marching with machetes leading all police deployment, multiple eyewitnesses said.

This evening, a truck with several voters was taken to the district from Black Gena, in Gainesville and other areas to register in favor of Representative Koluba. But some people went to stop them," Francis D. Daniels, a resident on the scene said.

"Upon seeing this, some CDcians and some people here went to stop them. At that point, his boys(Yekeh's) took cutlasses and started chasing people here," Alexander Togar, an eyewitness said.

Another person on the scene said, "all shops on the old road here are closed. Police have been sent here. Tires have been set on fire. This is scarring. This is my first time seeing people ruining with cutlasses here and there. I had to get on a bike to escape to safety," one eyewitness said.

Representee was unavailable for comment. When contacted police spokesman for comment, his phone was not available.