Liberia: Rep. Kolubah's Supporters Clash With CDcians

23 March 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Several supporters of District number ten representative Yekeh Kolubah and some members of the Congress for Democratic Change on late Thursday resulted in stone throwing and marching with machetes leading all police deployment, multiple eyewitnesses said.

This evening, a truck with several voters was taken to the district from Black Gena, in Gainesville and other areas to register in favor of Representative Koluba. But some people went to stop them," Francis D. Daniels, a resident on the scene said.

"Upon seeing this, some CDcians and some people here went to stop them. At that point, his boys(Yekeh's) took cutlasses and started chasing people here," Alexander Togar, an eyewitness said.

Another person on the scene said, "all shops on the old road here are closed. Police have been sent here. Tires have been set on fire. This is scarring. This is my first time seeing people ruining with cutlasses here and there. I had to get on a bike to escape to safety," one eyewitness said.

Representee was unavailable for comment. When contacted police spokesman for comment, his phone was not available.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.