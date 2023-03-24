Nigeria: Muslims Urged to Have Good Plan for Ramadan

An Islamic scholar, Dr Abdurrauf Babalola, has urged Muslims to have a timetable of worthwhile activities to do in Ramadan in order to earn Allah's pleasure.

He made the call at a Ramadan lecture organised by Kuje Area Council chapter of the Organisation of Thadamunul Muslimeen (OTM), Abuja.

The cleric, who spoke on "Ramadan: A Dearly Opportunity to Renew Eeman and Hope", stressed the need for Muslims to take care of compulsory prayers (salaat) while fasting.

He quoted Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as saying that the best of good deeds was salaat offered at the right time.

Dr Babalola urged Muslims to engage in the recitation of the Holy Qur'an, remembrance of Allah (adhkar), supplications, sincere repentance, virtuous deeds like almsgiving, and other forms of assistance to the less privileged.

He said believers would be able to renew their hope in Ramadan when they had a daily schedule of activities in the month.

He added that remembering death remained a suitable way to improve faith (eeman), which propelled Muslims to do good deeds.

The scholar advised Muslims to use the period of fasting to take care of their parents and to appreciate the need to avoid fighting one another and harbouring malice during and after the holy month.

He said laziness in doing good deeds and making fun of people were signs of a weak Eeman, which could be reawakened by constant remembrance of death and recitation of the Qur'an.