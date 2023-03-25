Nigeria Ranks Second in Environmental Threats

UNICEF has revealed that Nigeria ranks second out of 163 countries globally with the highest risk of exposure to climate and environmental threats.

This revelation was made by the chief of Field Office, UNICEF Enugu, Mrs Juliet Chiluwe while addressing newsmen.

According to her, available statistics indicate that groundwater levels are also dropping, requiring some communities to dig wells twice as deep as a decade ago.

Mrs Chiluwe highlighted that rainfall has become more erratic and intense, leading to floods that contaminate scarce water supply.

UNICEF called on the federal government to increase effective, accountable systems coordination and capacities to provide water and sanitation services so as to implement the UN water SDGB Global Acceleration Framework.

She emphasised the need for the government to invest more in safe drinking water so as to create a conducive environment and make life better.

In his contribution, WASH specialist, UNICEF Field Office Enugu, Mr Doutimiye Kiakubu, explained that the commemoration of world water day was to create awareness and broaden knowledge to amplify the importance of water to life and living.

"Water is important to health, education, nutrition, urban infrastructure and everything about development.

"Availability of water for consumption is very low, so we must always advocate for equitable and just distribution of water resources.

"Water must be available, when you need it and must be free from all forms of chemical components," he said.

Sickle Cell Foundation, Hospitals Commend Rotary Club Of Lagos

The Rotary Club of Lagos, District 9110, has received a commendation from the Sickle Cell Foundation, General Hospital Lagos, Odan, and General Hospital Shomolu for the distribution of mobility aids.

This donation completes Phase 4 of the project, in which wheelchairs, armpit crutches, walking sticks, walkers and specialty walkers were donated.

The national director/CEO, Sickle Cell Foundation, Nigeria, Dr Annette Akinsete, said this is a wonderful gesture from the Rotary Club of Lagos. "We cannot do this on our own because we depend on donations from charitable organisations and individuals.

"Today, the Rotary Club has donated to us walking aids, and these items are very important to our patients who have complications like chronic leg ulcers or leg sores that fail to heal, and one of the ways to make them heal better is to protect the leg from walking all the time. Patients with Avascular Necrosis (AVN) who will go for hip replacement surgery also need wheelchairs, so these items will help them," Akinsete said.