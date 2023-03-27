Kenya Railways Suspends Operations Over Looming Monday Protests

27 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Kenya Railways has suspended all its operations ahead of Monday's anti-government protests.

The Kenya Railways management attributed the decision to "unavoidable circumstances."

However, the train operator said that all Madaraka Express link trains between the Nairobi Central Station and the Nairobi Terminus will, however, run as scheduled.

"We do sincerely apologize to all our esteemed customers for any inconvenience caused," it said in a statement Sunday.

The move comes a few hours before Azimio supporters take to the streets to protest over a number of issues including high cost of living and electoral reforms.

Though the government has maintained that the protests are illegal, Opposition leader Raila Odinga has remained adamant that saying that the protests will go on as planned.

The Opposition Chief noted that the constitution allows Kenyans to demonstrate peacefully and that they do not need the permission of police to stage protests.

Odinga has been leading demonstrations since last week to protest the high cost of living and a victory he claims was stolen from him in the August 2022 election in which President William Ruto was declared winner.

