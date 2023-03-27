Kenya: Gachagua Urges Kenyans to Strive for a Better Nation Ahead of Azimio Protests

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says that it is business as usual as the country braces for the second phase of antigovernmental protests Monday.

Gachagua who is currently in charge of the country after President William Ruto jetted out of the country for a four-day working tour to Germany and Belgium shared a video of him arriving at his Harambee Office adding emphasized that they are working towards rebuilding the country.

"Good morning Kenya, as usual, at 5.15 am in the office today, we are rebuilding our great Nation. Blessed week ahead," Gachagua said in a Twitter post

He challenged Kenyans to work hard and remain resilient in their pursuit of making the country great again even as Azimio protestors led by Opposition Chief Raila Odinga take to the streets to demonstrate over a range of issues including high cost of living and electoral reforms.

"Do the much you can every single day to make Kenya better. The hard work and resilience of the Kenyan people to make this nation great again is indefatigable," he said.

Odinga has launched demonstrations since last week on Monday to force the government to tackle the high cost of living and protest the presidential victory he claims was stolen from him during the August 2022 polls won by President William Ruto.

Police chief Japhet Koome has outlawed similar protests set for Monday and Thursday and threatened to arrest anyone involved.

"Those demonstrations are illegal and we will not allow them to take place," the IG said, "We are ready as security agencies. Every corner of this country is safe and secure."

But Odinga has said it is the "business of police officers to protect peaceful demonstrators."

"I am calling on Kenyans to turn out in large numbers for the peaceful demonstrations. Do not fear the police or the teargas," Odinga said and blamed the police for disrupting last Monday's "peaceful" demonstrations.