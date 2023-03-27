Kenya: It 'Hurts' Watching Other Teams Play Afcon Qualifiers, Says Olunga

Nairobi — Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga has admitted it has been hard watching other national teams play qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, while they sit out after being omitted from the matches.

Stars were booted out of the qualifiers, alongside Zimbabwe, even before they started, as the two countries were under suspension by world governing body FIFA due to government interference.

"Of course it is a dream of any player to play in these major competitions. It is tough watching other teams play the qualifiers. We would have wanted to participate but this is something that was beyond our control. At least now we are starting from somewhere and we should make the most of these little opportunities and prepare for the upcoming assignments," Olunga said.

Stars would have been playing Burundi on Match Day four of the qualifiers, but will now be facing off Iran in an international friendly match in Tehran on Tuesday.

The skipper says it is a relief for the national team to be back together, 17 months since the last international match, a 2022 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda in Nairobi in November 2021.

"It feels great to be back. It has not been an easy time for everyone involved but now it is time to put everything behind our backs and get back to where we left," said the Al Duhail forward.

On facing a tough Iran side, with equally gifted players and who played at the last World Cup in Qatar, Olunga says it will be a brilliant opportunity for the players to measure up their level.

"Everyone knows Iran is a good side and any team which has played at the World Cup is a good team. Technically and tactically they are a good side and we saw their last result when they played in a draw against Russia," Olunga said.

He added; "As players we want to play these kinds of matches and it is a positive step getting these calibre of friendly matches. When you want to compete with the top, you have to play with teams who have reached the top. It is a good test for the boys."