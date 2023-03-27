Tanzania/Uganda: President Samia Suluhu Buys 7,000 Tickets Ahead of Taifa Stars Vs Uganda Cranes

26 March 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has contributed 7,000 tickets ahead of Taifa Stars versus Uganda match.

The two teams meet at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

Disclosing this in the city on Sunday afternoon, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Culture, Arts and Sports Saidi Yakuba says so far, 31,000 tickets have been sourced.

"Our target is to ensure that the stadium is packed to capacity in order to give our players deserved support," he says.

He adds: "There are tickets of different categories but we have seen it necessary to begin with buying tickets for ordinary seats.

"My message to Tanzanians is that they should come in big number on Tuesday to cheer Taifa Stars because a win takes us closer to the AFCON qualification."

However, aside from contributing 7,000 tickets, President Samia also pledged to buy each goal to be scored by the country's envoys for 10m/-.

The pledge is set to commence from Tuesday's epic match towards other incoming AFCON qualifying duels.

