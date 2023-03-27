Kenya: President Ruto Seeks Trade Deals in Germany, Belgium Visit

27 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Presidential Communication Service

Nairobi — President William Ruto has left the country for a two-day official visit to Germany before proceeding to Belgium -- the capital of the European Union.

On Monday, the President will hold talks with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.

He will later meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss strengthening social and economic ties between the two nations.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua said the 2022 General Election has elevated the country's profile on the global scene, making Kenya a potential candidate for increased Foreign Direct Investment.

Dr Ruto is in Germany at the invitation of President Steinmeier.

He will be the keynote speaker at the 2023 Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue and will also hold talks with German business leaders and investors.

On Wednesday, he will proceed to Brussels where he will hold talks with the Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo, Valdis Dombrovskis - European Commissioner for Trade and the President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The President will engage European Council President Charles Michel and the European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Pauliina Urpilainen.

The meetings will reinforce Kenya's commitment to the Kenya - EU Strategic Dialogue under the three key pillars of Peace, Security and Stability; Sustainable and Inclusive Development; and Economy, Trade and Investment.

