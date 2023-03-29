Kenya: President Ruto Says Impunity Will Not Be Tolerated As He Vows Life, Property, Businesses Will Be Protected

Berlin — President William Ruto has said impunity will not be part of the country's political discourse.

He said all Kenyans must submit to the rule of law.

"That is what makes us equal. Nobody should trample on the rights of others," he said.

The President was speaking on Tuesday in Berlin when he met Kenyans living in Germany.

He said he will ensure everyone's life, property and business is protected.

"We have deliberately offered the police operational and financial independence to work. It is their duty to ensure that everyone adheres to the rule of law."

He said it is incumbent of the Inspector General of Police to decide on how to secure Kenya.

Dr Ruto said the Government will leverage on its diverse, rich and skilled human capital to ensure Kenya shines globally.

"Negotiations are on the table with countries such as Germany to eliminate red-tape so that our human capital can be utilised." - Presidential Communication Service