Kenya: President Ruto Says Impunity Will Not Be Tolerated As He Vows Life, Property, Businesses Will Be Protected

28 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Berlin — President William Ruto has said impunity will not be part of the country's political discourse.

He said all Kenyans must submit to the rule of law.

"That is what makes us equal. Nobody should trample on the rights of others," he said.

The President was speaking on Tuesday in Berlin when he met Kenyans living in Germany.

He said he will ensure everyone's life, property and business is protected.

"We have deliberately offered the police operational and financial independence to work. It is their duty to ensure that everyone adheres to the rule of law."

He said it is incumbent of the Inspector General of Police to decide on how to secure Kenya.

Dr Ruto said the Government will leverage on its diverse, rich and skilled human capital to ensure Kenya shines globally.

"Negotiations are on the table with countries such as Germany to eliminate red-tape so that our human capital can be utilised." - Presidential Communication Service

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.