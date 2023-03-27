Nigeria: President Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu, Olarenwaju, Others Mourn Diya

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday mourned the passing on of Lt. General Oladipo Diya, a former Chief of General Staff from 1993 to 1997 and vice chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council in 1994.

Diya, who was Chief of General Staff during the late Gen. Sani Abacha regime from November 1993 to December 1997, reportedly died at a Lagos hospital on Sunday morning after a brief illness, a few days to his 79th birth anniversary.

The president paid tribute to General Diya's, recalling his bold and courageous career in the Nigeria military and dedicated service to the country as General Officer Commanding, 82 Division, Commandant, National War College (1991-1993), Chief of Defence Staff and Military Governor of Ogun State from January 1984 to August 1985.

Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, recalled that Diya was known for his brilliance, exceptional organizational skills and discipline, and he displayed these virtues in the important roles he held in office as a military officer.

The president saluted the former Chief of General Staff for his love, belief and loyalty to the country he cherished so much and fought gallantly on the frontlines to defend her unity.

On behalf of the federal government, the President extended heartfelt condolences to Diya's family, friends and colleagues.

President Buhari prayed that General Diya's soul finds rest with his Creator, just as he said may his contributions to the nation never be forgotten.

Also, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; as well as the former governor and Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial district, Ibikunle Amosun expressed their heartfelt condolences on the passage of General Diya whose death occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

Diya, who initially was a former Chief of Defence Staff before serving as a dé facto vice president of Nigeria under the military administration between 1994 and 1997 died at the early hours of Sunday in his house in Lagos State.

Obasanjo in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi

He said, "It is noteworthy that in the course of his military service which straddled more than three decades, he acquitted himself as a dedicated officer and a real patriot. From the thick of the Nigerian Civil War to the post-war re-organisation of the Army, he distinguished himself as a seasoned soldier.

"The rare diligence, loyalty and resourcefulness with which he carried out his duties and responsibilities, culminated in his appointment as Commander 31, Airborne Brigade; Military Governor of Ogun State from January 1984 to August 1985; General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Nigeria Army in 1985; Commandant, National War College, 1991-1993; Chief of Defence Staff in 1993 and soon after, Chief of General Staff also in 1993; Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council in 1994 and later functioned as Nigeria's Number Two man under the military administration of General Sani Abacha from 1994 to 1997."

Obasanjo further recalled that General Diya lived a life of utter devotion in the course of public service saying, "I recall as a Military Governor of Ogun State, he made tremendous mark through dedication to duty, loyalty to his fatherland and an impeccable example of incorruptible leadership. He was courageous and quite a disciplinarian and a no-nonsense officer.

"In retirement, Diya contributed to national development as a private businessman, legal practitioner and a provider of employment for many of our people, Obasanjo hinted, stressing, "he is being mourned, therefore, beyond his immediate family and community. I believe the entire nation also shares the pain and grief for the irreparable loss of a distinguished son of Nigeria indeed."

"We, however, have cause to thank God that his life was a great success and many of his accomplishments will for long be remembered after him," Obasanjo was quoted as having said.

Also, president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, sent his condolences to the family of former Chief of General Staff, Lt. General Oladipo Diya, who died on Sunday morning, saying he lived a remarkable life as a soldier.

Recalling that the late Diya was former Nigeria's number citizen and military governor of Ogun State where he hailed from as well as holding several military positions before he became Chief of General Staff in 1993 as second in command to late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Tinubu extolled the General's virtues.

Expressing sadness over the passing of Diya, Tinubu praised his contributions to national development and the military institution.

A statement by his media office signed by Tunde Rahman noted: "The news of the death of General Oladipo Diya early this morning came to me as a shock. I send my heartfelt condolences and sympathy to his immediate family, especially his wives and children.

"General Diya lived a remarkable life of a soldier and he made his mark in the military where he served our country diligently. As Military Governor of Ogun State, in the various military positions he held till he rose to the enviable position of Chief of General Staff and second in command to the Head of State, he served meritoriously.

"As much as he could, he played a stabilising role during one of the most turbulent periods in our nation's life in the aftermath of the June 12, 1993 presidential election. He will be remembered for his patriotism and service to the nation.

"My condolences to Governor Dapo Abiodun and the people of Ogun State. I pray that Almighty Allah comforts his family and all those he left behind. May God Almighty grant his soul eternal rest."

A former minister of Communication and military Commander, Major General Tajudeen Adisa Olarenwaju, rtd, also described the passing away of former number two man in the military regime of late General Sani Abacha, Lt. General Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (rtd) as national loss of a patriot, statesman, courageous officer and a fine gentleman.

Olanrenwaju, who was jailed together with Diya by their estranged boss, in a phantom coup but escaped death after the death of Abacha in 1998, extolled the virtues of General Diya as a principled military officer with high intellectual disposition.

"His legal knowledge coupled with vast military experience, made him excel on many fronts as a no-nonsense field officer or office administrator," said Olarenwaju.

He further expressed heartfelt condolences to the nuclear and extended families, colleagues and friends of the fallen hero.

General Diya would be remembered nationally as an iconic personality in the history of nation building in Nigeria, even though he was an officer.

Governor Abiodun in a statement issued yesterday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Kunle Somorin described the departed army General as a "seasoned administrator, gentleman and officer", whose contributions to the development of the security architecture of Nigeria would remain a reference point for a longer time.

In eulogising Diya, Abiodun stressed that others carried on where late Diya left off and that Ogun State would not forget his role in its history.

He said, "He was courageous and daring, quick-witted and patriotic. Gen. Diya played frontline roles in the evolution and development of the state and his activities in the military, in part led to the eventual return and enthronement of democracy in the country In 1999".

Abiodun however, charged the family, friends and associates of the departed leader from Odogbolu in the Ogun East Senatorial District of the state to take solace in the fact that the late soldier-statesman played the parts assigned to him "by providence diligently, conscientiously and patriotically meritoriously".

Amosun, in his condolence, described the late Diya as an "accomplished Army General and qualified Legal Practitioner", who served Nigeria meritoriously in many capacities beginning from his commissioning as Army 2nd Lieutenant in March, 1967.

"His sharp intellect and diligence earned him diverse promotion and appointment as Platoon Commander, 6th Battalion, Ikeja; Commanding Officer, 101 Battalion; Deputy Adjutant-General; Director, Army Personnel Services; Commander, Nigerian Contingent in the UN Peacekeeping Operations and later Chief Military Personnel for the entire United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. He was also GOC 82 Division; Commandant, National War College; Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of General Staff".

"General Diya was also well regarded for unusual grace upon his life as recipient of God's special anointing which ensured that he survived a myriad of intrigues and several near-death encounters in his Military and public service career. Undoubtedly, he was a child of destiny purposed to live long. In this wise, I join the Diya Family in thanksgiving to the Heavens for a life that runs its full course according to God's plan."

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta also commiserated with Ogun State Government, Diya family of Odogbolu and people of the state on the passing of Lt.-Gen. Oladipo Diya (retd).

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday in Asaba, Okowa also condoled with Odogbolu community, and stated that the news of Diya's death was saddening, especially as the nation was currently in dire need of the wise counseling of well-meaning Nigerians, including the deceased.

He, however, remarked that the memories of the departed general would remain immortal, and urged Nigerians and Yoruba race in particular, to remember him for his illustrious contributions to the unity of Nigeria and sanctity of its sovereignty.

"As Deltans, we are extremely proud of the outstanding contributions of Gen. Diya to the Nigerian Army where he served in different capacities from 1964 to 1997, including as Vice Chairman, Provincial Ruling Council in 1994.

"He was also Military Governor of Ogun State from January, 1984 to August, 1985. Gen. Diya had an illustrious military career and served the nation with full dedication and commitment to duty.

"On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I send my deepest condolences to the Diya family, the Yoruba nation and the people of Odogbolu where he hails from," the governor said.

He prayed Almighty God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest.