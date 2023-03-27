Africa: Vice President Kamala Harris Begins Africa Tour From Ghana - Gate Way to Africa

The US Vice President, Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff have arrived in Accra, Ghana to begin a three-day working visit to the country.

The US Vice President was met on arrival by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia at the Jubilee Lodge at the Kotoka International Airport Sunday afternoon.

Announcing the purpose of her visit after exchanging greetings with Ghana's Vice President on the tarmac, Vice President Harris said it was an honour for her to be on the Continent of Africa, which begins a week long journey, first, here in Ghana and to Tanzania and then Zambia.

Vice President Harris said her foremost purpose is to reinforce the economic partnership between Africa and the United States, as well as address the climate crisis, supply chains, and work together on international rules and norms.

In particularly on this trip, she mentioned is to focused on increasing investments on the continent of Africa and facilitate economic growth and opportunities specifically, in areas of economic empowerment of women and girls, youth entrepreneurship, digital inclusion and support for increased food security and climate crisis adaptations.

Vice President Kamala Harris expressed her excitement about the future of Africa and the impact on the rest of the world, including the United States of America.

"When I look at what is happening on this continent, and the median age is 19 years old, and what that tells us about the growth, of opportunities, of innovation of possibilities, I see in all of that great opportunity, not only for the people of this continent, but the people of the world," she stated.

By the year 2050, it is expected that one in four people on earth would be on the continent of Africa.

Vice President Harris said she is looking forward to her meetings with President Akufo-Addo, First Lady Samira Bawumia and Vice President Bawumia.

"We will build on the previous meetings we have had with each of them, to strengthen democracy and good governance, promote peace and security, build a long term economic growth and strengthen our business ties."

The US Vice President said she is also looking forward during this visit, to meet with entrepreneurs and artist, students and farmers, to witness at first hand, "the extraordinary innovation, creativity that is occurring on this continent, and is inspiring the world."

"We have a lot of work ahead of us" she stated, adding: "and again I'm so very excited to be here in Ghana and I thank you all for the very warm welcome."