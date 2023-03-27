Africa: Communiqué Following the Chairperson's Working Visit to Burundi

press release

18 March 2023, Addis Ababa: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat concluded a two day working visit to Burundi.

Upon arrival in Bujumbura, the Chairperson was welcomed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Albert Shingiro, Ambassador Willy Nyamitwe, Permanent Representative of Burundi to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the AU, and other high-ranking goverment officials.

The Chairperson met President H.E Évariste Ndayishimiye for rich discussions on the development priorities of the country, including deepening democracy, inclusive dialogue, consensus, and the role of the Youth in driving the agricultural initiatives.

In this regard, the Chairperson commended the President for the country's admirable gains in achieving national food security through strong food production mobilisation.

During his meeting with President in the northern Kirundo Province, and where the Chairperson was able to see first-hand the agricultural development, the Chairperson reiterated the African Union's strong support to Burundi's leadership in furthering Youth-led initiatives in agricultural development for peace and economic empowerment.

The Chairperson also commended the strong leading role played by Burundi in supporting peace missions on the Continent, particularly in Somalia, the Central African Republic and most recently, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In this regard, the Chairperson lauded the personal leadership of H.E. president Ndayishimiye in his capacity as Chairperson of the East African Community, in support of the AU-mandated Nairobi and Luanda processes.

The Chairperson looks forward to Burundi's continued leadership as a member of the Bureau of the African Union.