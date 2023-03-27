Nigerians Tasked to Embrace Blue Economy for Job Creation

Uyo — Nigerians have been urged to embrace blue economy as it remains the available option that can address the problem of unemployment in the country.

A retired High Court judge of Akwa Ibom State and Chairman, Governing Council, Marine and Ocean Academy,Justice Ifiok Ukana said developed countries already know that the future now lies in the Sea.

He spoke in a chat with Jòurnalists in Uyo while highlighting the 2023 conference on maritime security organised by the Academy in collaboration with the State Ministry of Science and Technology.

He regretted that despite the depletion of land resources most Nigerians are yet to embrace blue economy as it it done in developed countries of the world.

On the 2023 maritime security conference, Ukana explained that an international scholar, Rear Admiral Sunday Atakpa, would speak on what blue economy holds for the country and the state in particular with the theme, "Law of the Sea and Blue Economy."

According to him "Resources of the land has been depleted, there is a move towards the sea to harness the resources of the sea. Developed countries already know that the future is in the sea, but surprisingly many of us have not embrace the vision.

"If the deep Sea port was going on now the question of unemployment would have been seriously minimized and there would have been a catalyst to the economy. As the World move to a new direction, we are lucky they are some indigenous persons who are already talking across the world. One of them is the guest speaker of the conference Rear Admiral Sunday Atakpa."

"He is coming to open up to a select audience that this is what blue economy holds not just for Nigeria but Akwa Ibom State, how can we tape into it, what is the implications for our Universities? What is the implications for the man on the street, and what is there to gain from it globally?"

He said the Ministry of Science and Technology in the state saw the vision of the Academy and decided to collaborate with it, adding that the ministry prepared a memorandum of Understanding which has been signed by the Academy and the officials of the ministry.