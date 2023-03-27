Liberia: Senate Leadership Meets AfDB Executive Directors

The President Pro-Tempore, along with the Leadership of the Liberian Senate Tuesday, 21 March, 2023, received Six (6) Executive Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group who are currently on a consultation mission in Liberia.

The consultation mission, which is part of the annual work program of the Executive Directors, is aimed at visiting selected regional member countries of the Bank Group.

The Pro-Tempore , Albert T. Chie assured the visiting AfDB Delegation that the Liberian Senate will ensure Free, Fair and Violence free elections through its oversight responsibility.

Pro Tempore Chie also assured the delegation of transparency and good Governance especially so that the Country moves towards its critical period of Presidential and Legislative elections in October, this Year.

He told the delegation that this is evidenced by the passage of several Anti-graft Acts including the Anti-Corruption Act which now grants prosecutorial power and the passage of the Financial Intelligent Unit which was elevated to a full Agency amongst others.

In remarks, Maryland and Grand Kru County Senators, Gbleh-bo Brown and Numene Bartekwa used the meeting to commend the African Development Bank for the level of transformation brought in the South-eastern region, most especially road connectivity by the African Development Bank.

In his opening statement during the meeting, the Head of the AfDB delegation, Ahmed Zayed, told the Senate that the delegation was in Country to assure the Government that the African Development Bank will continue its efforts in Road construction and the improvement in the Energy Sector.

The visiting delegation however told the Senate that although the African Development Bank has the intention to do more, its financial strength cannot satisfy the entire forty-six Countries in Africa especially when the needs of the Countries are so many.

The delegation then encouraged domestic resource mobilization as well as reform so as to help augment the strength of the national budget, noting, there cannot be a viable foreign direct investment in any Country if there is no National Direct Investment.

Accordingly, the delegation mentioned that the Bank's current portfolio in Liberia comprises 14 ongoing and recently approved operations with cumulative commitments amounting to USD 376.96 million, dominated by road transport and energy infrastructure and remains committed in the partnership.

The delegation consist of Mr. Ahmed Mahmoud ZAYED,

Executive Director and Dean of the Boards of Directors EGYPT, DJIBOUTI,

and Spokesperson for the Consultation to the

Republic of Liberia, Mr. Rufus N. DARKORTEY, Executive Director LIBERIA, Gambia, Ghana

Sierra Leone and Sudan, Ms. Nomfundo Xenia NGWENYA, Executive Director, SOUTH AFRICA ESWATINI, LESOTHO and Rapporteur for the

Consultation Mission to the Republic of Liberia,

Mr. Edmond DEJON WEGA Executive Director CANADA, China, Kuwait Republique of Korea

Turkey and Mr. Stephane MOUSSET

Executive Director FRANCE, Belgium, Spain.