Africa: TotalEnergies Afcon Qualifiers - Avram Grant Makes Winning Start With Zambia

New Zambia coach Avram Grant is delighted over his team's response after they rallied from a goal down to defeat visitors Lesotho in their 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Thursday.

The Chipolopolo gave the Israeli coach Grant a winning start as they humbled Lesotho 3-1 in their Group H match in Ndola.

It was the visitors who took the lead after 33 minutes with Tshwarelo Bereng scoring off a free kick to silence the fans at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

An error by Toaster Nsabata who failed to deal with Bereng's free kick gave Lesotho a chance to take the lead. But Coach Grant's team continued to push forward as they dominated play.

Fashion Sakala leveled matters with a cracker four minutes later to send the home fans in celebration.

In the second half Kings Kangwa's well taken corner kick was finished well with a header by Lameck Banda with a header to put Zambia ahead after 53 minutes. Three minutes later Banda netted his second goal of the day with a hard shot past Lesotho's goalkeeper Sekhoane Moerane.

"I am happy that the team responded well and did not give up after conceding. We still need to keep working hard because there is a lot of work to be done," said the former Chelsea coach Grant after making a winning start since signing a few weeks ago.

The win sends Zambia top of Group H with 7 points, while Ivory Coast who face Comoros on Friday are second with 4 points.

In another match played today, a 10-man South Sudan team shocked hosts Congo Brazzaville 2-1 in a Group G match played at the Stade Alphonse Massemba-Débat, Brazzaville.

Peter Chol gave the Bright Stars the lead after 65 minutes, but the visitors were later reduced in numbers when skipper Peter Manyang was sent off after receiving a second yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Congo Brazzaville leveled matters after 90 minutes with a penalty converted by Thievy Guivane Bifouma Koulossa. But the Bright Stars did not give up as they pushed forward and netted the winning goal six minutes into added time through substitute Tito Okello.

It was all celebration after the final whistle for the South Sudan team who picked their first three points in the qualifiers. Stefano Cusin, the Bright Stars coach said he was happy with the fighting spirit shown by his players.

"We knew to have a chance to qualify for the AFCON we must get results in these two matches against Congo. I am happy we have won today away from home and now we must plan well for the game against the same side next week in Tanzania," added the Italian.

At the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, the hosts Ghana scored late to stop Angola 1-0 in a Group E qualifying match. Substitute Antoine Serlom Semenyo who replaced Inaki Williams in the second half scored six minutes into added time.

The win sends the Black Stars of Ghana to seven points after three matches, while the Central African Republic who had earlier stopped Madagascar 3-0 are second with four points.

It was also a sweet win for former Brighton & Hove Albion coach Chris Hughton who signed as Ghana coach a few days ago.