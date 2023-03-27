Africa: TotalEnergies AFCON Qualifier - CAR Stun Madagascar

23 March 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Central African Republic secured their first victory of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Côte d'Ivoire 2023 qualifiers by defeating Madagascar 3-0 in Antananarivo on Thursday.

A brace by France-based striker Louis Mafouta helped the visitors to secure the important away victory in the tough Group E of the qualifiers.

Following a draw and a defeat in their opening two matches of the group, Les Fauves were determined and shocked the home crowd at the Kianja Barea Mahamasina Stadium.

Raoul Savoy's players were the most inspired during the game refereed by Rwandan Samuel Uwikundra and they dominated the early exchanges.

Shortly after the half-hour mark, attacking midfielder Isaac Ngoma stunned the home side when he put his side in the lead.

Nine minutes later, Quevilly Rouen Metropole striker Mafouta doubled the score for Central African Republic which sparked massive jubilation among the visiting team.

The Bareas created several scoring opportunities in their quest to score but they found goalkeeper Dominique Youfeigane in top shape.

Savoy's men sealed the score in the 80th minute after Mafouta scored again to complete his double of the afternoon.

With three valuable points for Les Fauves, they jump to the third position with four points in Group E while Madagascar are at the bottom with just one point.

The group is dominated by Ghana and Angola who have five points apiece.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.