Africa: TotalEnergies AFCON Qualifier - CAR Stun Madagascar

Central African Republic secured their first victory of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Côte d'Ivoire 2023 qualifiers by defeating Madagascar 3-0 in Antananarivo on Thursday.

A brace by France-based striker Louis Mafouta helped the visitors to secure the important away victory in the tough Group E of the qualifiers.

Following a draw and a defeat in their opening two matches of the group, Les Fauves were determined and shocked the home crowd at the Kianja Barea Mahamasina Stadium.

Raoul Savoy's players were the most inspired during the game refereed by Rwandan Samuel Uwikundra and they dominated the early exchanges.

Shortly after the half-hour mark, attacking midfielder Isaac Ngoma stunned the home side when he put his side in the lead.

Nine minutes later, Quevilly Rouen Metropole striker Mafouta doubled the score for Central African Republic which sparked massive jubilation among the visiting team.

The Bareas created several scoring opportunities in their quest to score but they found goalkeeper Dominique Youfeigane in top shape.

Savoy's men sealed the score in the 80th minute after Mafouta scored again to complete his double of the afternoon.

With three valuable points for Les Fauves, they jump to the third position with four points in Group E while Madagascar are at the bottom with just one point.

The group is dominated by Ghana and Angola who have five points apiece.