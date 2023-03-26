Liberia/South Africa: Liberia Coach Keita Promises Bafana Will 'Suffer' in Monrovia

Liberia coach Ansumana Keita has declared Bafana Bafana will endure a torrid time when the two teams clash in Monrovia on Tuesday.

After playing out to a 2-2 draw in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Orlando Stadium on Friday, South Africa and Liberia now take their battle to Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium.

Victory for Liberia will knock Bafana out of the bid for a ticket to Ivory Coast 2023.

It is a must-win for Hugo Broos and his men who would also want to avoid a draw that will place them under immense pressure ahead of their final Group K match against Morocco.

But Keita has promised to make life difficult for Bafana on Tuesday.

"We were here to compete, we competed. We have an advantage now at home, trust me," Keita told the media.

"What I'm telling you is the tactical strategy we will use to make South Africa suffer and make them know that we want to win.

"We are not going to joke, we are going to play. South Africa are bigger than us in football and everywhere but we are prepared more than them this time. I'm unapologetic and telling the truth. Trust me... we'll play there and we'll beat them."

To many Bafana fans, Keita's remarks might sound like an indictment of how anyone can now fancy their chances against their team which used to be feared in Africa.

Liberia have not been at the Afcon finals since 2002 but they are now dreaming of qualification at the expense of Bafana as explained by their captain William Jebor.

"Now, we go to Liberia and we see what's next but by the grace of God we know that we will come out with something good," said Jebor.

Tuesday's match will be the Lone Stars' first match in Liberia after being forced to play their home matches outside their country as their stadiums could not meet CAF standards.

"It took us three years, not playing at home," said Keita who was in his first match as Liberia coach.

"Liberians are hungry, so this result could motivate them. But trust me, by eight or nine in the morning the stadium will be packed already."