Rwanda: Handball - Rwanda U19 to Face Burundi in World Champs Buildup Games

Rwanda U19 will play two buildup matches against neighbors Burundi on April 1 and 2 as part of the pair's preparations for the upcoming 2023 IHF Men's Youth (U19) World Championship that will take place in Croatia from August 2-13.

The two games are likely to be held at BK Arena.

Head coach Anaclet Bagirishya hopes Rwanda can get the best out of the warm-up matches as they look to intensify their preparations for the tournament.

"After the two games, we will see how the players are doing. Otherwise we will make a long-term plan of preparations until in August when the team heads to Croatia," he said.

Rwanda is placed in Group A alongside Portugal, Croatia and Algeria.

Rwanda and Burundi will be making their debut in the tournament after they secured their first-ever medals during the 2022 African Men's Youth Handball Championship held in Kigali, Rwanda, from 30 August to 6 September 2022.

The pair is among four countries that will represent Africa at the 2023 Men's Youth World Handball Championship alongside Egypt and Morocco.

Egypt secured the continental title after beating hosts Rwanda 51-29 in the final while Morocco defeated Burundi 41-34 to claim the bronze medal.