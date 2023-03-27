Liberia: CDC Vows to Prosecute Partisans

--When caught in violent act

The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has vowed to prosecute any of its partisans caught in acts of violence amid the October 10 presidential and legislative elections.

CDC National Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu late Saturday evening, 25 March 2023 called on partisans and supporters to refrain from acts that have the proclivity to undermine the peace.

In a statement issued Saturday, Mr. Morlu warned that "Any partisan caught in violence in D-10 is a lawbreaker who'll be prosecuted."

He called on partisans to reject violence, de-escalate tension and be peaceful.

Chairman Morlu's remarks came in the wake of a heated riot that took place in Montserrado Electoral District #10.

The riot involved the CDC youth league and supporters of Representative Yekeh Kolubah, leading police to fire tear gas.

Early Saturday morning, CDC Youth League Chair Emmanuel M. Johnson and his followers marched through the streets of District #10, encouraging supporters to turn out in their numbers to register for the pending presidential and legislative elections.

Tension erupted between the CDC partisans and Rep. Kolubah's supporters and resulted in the injuries of several citizens, and the launch of tear gas by the police.

Responding to the incident, Chairman Morlu condemned the violence in the strongest terms and called on the Ministry of Justice to investigate and penalize the perpetrators.

According to him, the Coalition for Democratic Change is appalled by allegations of violence instigated by citizens via a sullen crowd congregating in District #10.

Morlu said this alleged act undermines the hard-earned peace which has been championed largely by President George Manneh Weah.

"The CDC condemns all persons, including some of its partisans, who may have been engaged in the acrimonious act which resulted in an assault on peaceful citizens, destruction to properties, and infringement of the rights of many," he said.

He contended that the ruling party has always and will continue to encourage partisans to eschew violence at all times and use the recourse of the law to seek redress.

At the same time, Chairman Morlu said the CDC categorically condemns the alleged contribution of Representative Yekeh Kolubah to the act of gangsterism which is repugnant to the standards laid down for senior government officials.

He alleged that establishing a vigilante group that harasses citizens who go to exercise their democratic rights through the voter registration process is divisive and utterly unwarranted.

"This action of Representative Kolubah belies the key attributes of a statesman," said Morlu.

"The Party calls for immediate de-escalation and cautions all actors of the violent act or those who were intending on regrouping to reignite the situation to desist and utilize the administrative or legal framework to seek redress," he added.

Morlu encouraged citizens to continue their vigilance, steadfastness, and desire to register and join the millions of Liberians preparing to exercise their constitutional rights.

He admonished everyone to report any threat or acts of violence at the registration centers to the nearest National Elections Commission (NEC) officials or police Officers.

He noted that the CDC is confident that the developmental gains accumulated over the last years will propel the party to another six years of leadership through the conduct of a transparent and peaceful election.