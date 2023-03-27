Liberia: Yekeh Vows to Kill in Self-Defense

Montserrado County Electoral District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah says in an act of self-defense, he will kill anyone who will attack him.

"If I'm attacked, in defending myself, anything can happen. If it means that I kill while defending myself, I will waste blood," Mr. Kolubah said over the weekend.

"Let me tell this to the Liberian people that we have reached the point where somebody [will] be taken to the St. Moses Funeral home, where someone needs to be killed," he added.

He claimed that this is the only way the brutalizing of people in his district will stop.

Yekeh is an opposition lawmaker in the House of Representatives and a fierce critic of President George Manneh Weah and the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

In retaliation to alleged constant attacks against him by President Weah's supporters and CDC partisans, Mr. Kolubah often directs counter-attacks against Mr. Weah, including the use of invective.

There have been consistent reports of attacks against Mr. Kolubah's residence by folks believed to be supporters of the CDC.

In wake of the latest chaos on the Old Road, Montserrado County Electoral District #10 over the weekend, Mr. Kolubah has vowed self-defense, including killing anyone who will attack him.

Violence between supporters of Mr. Kolubah and the CDC left several innocent people sustaining injuries, and properties damaged.

Eyewitnesses alleged that there was voter trucking taking place in the district by people believed to be supporters of the ruling CDC, led by the party's youth-league Chairman Emmanuel Johnson.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is alleged that Mr. Johnson led supporters of the CDC through the street of Old Road, chanting Voter Registration awareness slogans.

They allegedly overcrowded one of the voter registration centers, which reportedly prompted Mr. Kolubah's supporters to mount a resistance against the CDCians.

In the violence that ensued, businesses were forcibly closed, while vehicles and other properties were destroyed during a rock war between the two factions.

Many sustained injuries in the clashes, and normal business activities came to a standstill in the district for several hours before police could restore calm after firing tear gas.

Eyewitnesses said unknown men were armed with deadly weapons including cutlasses, terrorizing peaceful citizens during the violence. Many residents have expressed fears about living in the area.

Marketers were forced to abandon their goods to flee for their lives.

The Liberia National Police (LNP) was compelled to use tear gas to disperse both members of the CDC Youth League, and Yekeh's supporters to calm down the tension.

Rep. Kolubah alleged that the police are unable to provide security for his safety, and he has reached the point to put up self-defense if anyone attacks him.

"Whatsoever means I have to defend me, whether by firing [a] gun, using any weapon, I will let them be aware," he warned.