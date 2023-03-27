Ghana: German Woman Appeals to SP ...to Confiscate Property of Fraudsters

A 69-year-old German woman, who was swindled by two Nigerians, in 2010, is appealing to the Special Prosecutor (SP), Mr Kissi Adjabeng, to investigate and confiscate the property of the fraudsters.

MsWaltraudWiesent, a widow, said a court judgement, which convicted the Nigerians:Mark LatifAdijum and Benjamin TaofeekOluwashola, in 2015, ordered them(convicts) to refund Ꞓ248,000 they fraudulently received from her, under the pretext of supplying her gold.

Making the appeal through the Ghanaian Times, MsWiesent, said the convicts had investments and properties in Ghana and she believed the SP could help identify and confiscate the property.

MsWiesentsaid her bankers sold her houses to settle the loan she took and sent to the Nigerians, who told her they were genuine gold dealers in Ghana.

Adijum was sentenced to serve eight years at the Nsawam Prisons by the Accra Circuit Court presided over by MrsAfiKudamor, now a High Court judge.

Adijum and Oluwashola were charged with conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretence. Oluwashola was convicted to a fine of GH¢40,000.

While in prison, Adijum appealed his conviction at the High Court and lost.

At the trial which suffered several adjournments at the circuit court, Adijum denied the offence, claiming that he was a farmer and had never been to school.

The facts are that, Latif met MrsWiesent, a German technical engineer, and introduced himself as Chris Walters of Nottingham, who conducts business in Ghana.

The prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Augustine Yirenkyi told the court that the convict told the German he had quantities of gold and asked her to send monies for the purchase of gold.

He said MrsWiesent had transferred monies through MoneyGram and different bank accounts at Ecobank and Guaranty Trust Bank.

The policeman told the court that Latif invited MrsWiesent to Ghana on two occasions and during her third visit, the German reported the Nigerians to the police and they were arrested and charged.