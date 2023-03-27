Ghana: 'Take Advantage of Technological Advancement to Drive Economy'

The First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari, has stressed the need for the youth to take advantage of the various technological advancements to achieve their academic dreams and goals in life.

"You must seize the moment and exploit all the technological experiences around you and try as much as possible to infuse that in your discipline to achieve your goals," he said this at the 2023 Congregation of the College of Humanities of the University of Ghana.

Dr Opoku-Afari, who was the guest speaker, said recent developments showed that academic training and the global economy, including that in Ghana, was undergoing a profound technological "revolution," adding that the "revolution" is facilitating the ongoing exchange of ideas, skills, and perspectives needed by the youth to drive the Ghanaian economy.

"The world out there is also changing and changing very fast, with technology driving everything, from banking, manufacturing, services, as well as the supportive social structures," he stated.

The first Deputy Governor told the graduands that they were the torchbearers to the advancement of the Ghanaian economy, and said, "As you walk out of here and join the workforce, you must gird your loins and prepare for the challenges ahead".

Dr Opoku-Afari challenged the graduands to go out there with passion to make a difference and impact their generation.

"In doing this, I want to encourage you to be guided by the principles of hard work, perseverance, and integrity. These should underpin your journey as you head out," he said.