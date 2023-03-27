Rwanda/Benin: Ferrer Sees No Home Advantage in Playing Benin Behind Closed Doors

27 March 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwanda national team head coach Carlos Alos Ferrer insists that hosting Benin behind closed doors won't be helping his team at all.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) allowed Amavubi to host the Cheetahs of Benin at Kigali Pele Stadium on Wednesday, March 29, but on condition that there will be no fans inside the facility which still falls short of criteria required to host international matches with the attendance of fans.

"This is something that isn't helpful, to play without fans," claims Ferrer before adding, "But the important thing is we are playing at home now as we have played three continuous games away. Playing at home is very important and if we want to qualify, we need to win in Rwanda."

Without fans in the stadium, Ferrer ins concerned that the encounter will be difficult but remains rallied his team that they have their destiny in their own hands and cannot afford to slip.

"For the return leg, we must go all out, we must know that the three points are very crucial for us if we want to qualify and that is our objective. No one gave us a chance in the group but now, we are in good standing and have our destiny in our own hands to qualify."

"If we can play well and take our chances in the three games we will play at home, We can fight till the end and secure qualification."

The Spanish gaffer also reflected on an incident that happened prior to the first leg last Wednesday when his side was prematurely forced out of training session at the Stade de l'Amitie in Cotonou.

'The incident at the training session before the game was not good, we had some problems, it was not easy there," he claimed.

He, however, said that his team must move on and focus on the return leg on Wednesday.

"We have to be over the things that happened in Benin and look ahead to the return leg. Such things happen in football, which is normal so we just have to be positive and we will treat them well," he added.

Should they beat Benin in Kigali, Rwanda stand a chance to move to second position as Senegal are home and dry to annihilate Mozambique again in Maputo on Tuesday March 28 after winning the first leg of their encounter 5-1 in Dakar.

Amavubi can climb to second on the league table with a win if Mozambique do not beat Senegal in Maputo since they have superior goal difference.

Read the original article on New Times.

