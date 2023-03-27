Ghana: Kusasi Chiefs, Queen Mothers Call for Peace in Bawku

The KusasiCommunity Chiefs and Queen Mothers in Greater Accra and Central Regions have called on the government and stakeholders to double their efforts in bringing peace in Bawku.

Addressing the Media in Accra on Wednesday,on the state of affairs in Bawku, the group also called on Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to speed up investigations into the killings of unarmed civilians by some elements of the military in Bawku last February.

That, the group said, would help peace to prevail in Bawku and its environs.

The press conference jointlypresided over bythe Greater Accra Kusasi Chief, AlhajiHamiduAbugri and the Central Region KusasiChief, AlhajiApamNuhuwas attended by Kusasi residents from Accra, Kumasi, Goaso, Tema and other parts of the country.

The Group during the programme hoisted placards with inscriptions such as "Government should solve Bawku's problem once," "The KusaugTradtional Area has 25 Divisional Chiefs and None is a Mamprusi," "Government must arrest Abugre and prosecute Him," "We want justice for the nine killed by the Military," "The Supreme Court ruled in favour of Kusaas in April 2003, and "We want peace in Bawku, Mr President."

AlhajiNuhu, the Central Region Kusasi Chief who read the statement on behalf of the Group, saidthe authorities mustensure the return to post of His Lordship Justice Alexander Graham of Bolgatanga High Court Two, who was allegedly threatened and driven out of Bolgatanga.

"To allow a judge to be intimidated and threatened to desert his post will send the wrong signal to those in the region who think they are above the law, we call on government to ensure the safety and security of all judges in Bolgatanga and in the region," he stated.

To return lasting peace in Bawku, AlhajiNuhu said authorities had to arrest and prosecute SeiduAbagre, whose arrest warrant was secured over a month ago.

He said the inability to arrest and prosecute him did not inspire confidence in the "professional and intelligence competence" of the security agencies.

AlhajiNuhuexpressed disappointment about the inability of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and Interior to visit Bawku, following the disturbances in the area, citing security reasons.

He pledged that for peace to prevail in Bawku and its environs, expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his tireless efforts to bring peace to Bawku, and the security agencies on the ground at Bawku who were protecting life and property at the risk of their own lives.

"We acknowledge with great admiration and appreciation, the exceptional leadership ofZugranAbugragoAsigriAzoka II, BawkuNaba and Paramount Chief of KusaugTraditional Area which is helping peace to prevail in Bawku and its environs," he said.