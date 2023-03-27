Ghana: U.S. Veep's Arrival - Police Embark On Intermittent Roadblocks

The Ghana Police Service has embarked on intermittent roadblocks in some parts of Accra and Cape Coast to allow free movement of the conveyors of the Vice President of the United States of America, Mrs Harris Kamala and her husband who are on a four day visit to the country.

In this regard, the road from the National Theatre, through the AU Roundabout to the Jubilee House, and from the Jubilee House to the Emmanuel Eye Clinic area at Shiashie will be blocked today.

This was contained in statement signed and issued by the Director of Public Affairs, GPS, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah-Akrofi and copied to the Ghanaian Timesin Accra yesterday.

This forms part of the security-induced traffic management arrangement for the official state visit by the Vice President of the United States of America, Mrs Kamala Harris in Accra and Cape Coast from March 26 - 29, 2023.

On Tuesday, ACP Ansah-Akrofi said there will be intermittent roadblocks from the National Theatre, through the Ministries Traffic Intersection up to Castle Traffic Light at the Black Star Squarein Accra between the hours of 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

"In Cape Coast between midday to 6:00 pm, there will be intermittent roadblocks from the Robert Mensa Sports Stadium, through Bakano Road and Aminstimadzi Road to Omanhene's Palace and from the Omanhene's Palace through Beach Road, up to the Cape Coast Castle," she added.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi said between the hours of 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, there will be intermittent roadblocks from the National Theatre through the Jubilee House along the Liberation Road, up to the Pawpaw Street area in East Legon.

"In light of the above traffic arrangements, motorists are kindly being asked to cooperate with the Police and advised to use alternative routes wherever possible, to ensure effective traffic management as we demonstrate our convivial hospitality in line with our tradition and culture towards our quests," she added.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi indicated that Police officers would be detailed along the roads mentioned and at other vantage points to assist the public during the entire period.

"We apologise to the public for any inconvenience caused by these arrangements," she added.