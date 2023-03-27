Ghana: Two Entities Partner to Enable Merchant Interoperability

27 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Vodafone Ghana Mobile Financial Services Limited (Vodafone Cash) and Mobile Money Limited (MML) have enabled interoperability services that allow MTN Mobile Money and Vodafone Cash customers to pay at each other's merchant point of sale.

The service went live at the beginning of this month and is available to all Vodafone Cash and MTN Mobile Money customers.

Customers of both networks can now make direct payments for goods and services at any MTN Mobile Money or Vodafone Cash enabled merchant point across the country.

Commenting on this development, in a statement issued in Accra on Friday, Shaibu Haruna, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of MML, indicated that "this important first step is in line with the MTN Group ambition of developing the largest financial services platform in Africa".

"We are deeply committed to building an all-inclusive payment ecosystem that provides a platform for all players to flourish. We look forward to partnering with other players in the market to leverage off our distribution network to offer their services to customers," he said.

Vodafone Cash's Acting Mobile Financial Services Manager, Judith Adumua-Bossman, stated that "At Vodafone Cash, we believe that partnerships are key to expanding access to financial services for everyone. We are dedicated to creating innovative solutions that will help our customers better manage their financial goals. This is a truly historic moment for us, and this new feature underscores our commitment towards growing accessibility, convenience, and value for our customers.

